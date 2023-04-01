01.04.2023

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is in Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. The two countries issued a joint statement announcing that they will establish an “all-round high-quality forward-looking partnership” and are committed to completing the signing of the protocol of the free trade agreement within this year. According to Chinese official media reports, Lee Hsien Loong opposed “black and white, choose sides” in international affairs during the meeting.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Chinese President Xi Jinping received visiting Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Beijing on Friday and announced that the relationship between the two countries will be upgraded to “a comprehensive high-quality forward-looking partnership.”

According to Chinese state media reports,Xi JinpingDuring the bilateral meeting, it was stated that China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Singapore, use the bilateral cooperation mechanism to strengthen the “New Land-Sea Corridor Construction” and promote personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Xi Jinping also pointed out that over the years, the Asian region has maintained a good momentum of overall peace and stability, rapid development, and overall rise. Under the current international background, Asian countries should “jointly safeguard the dividends of regional peace” and “resolutely oppose bullying and bullying. Clearly resist ‘decoupling and breaking chains’, and allow no country to deprive Asian people of their right to pursue a better and happier life.”

At the National People’s Congress, which concluded this spring, Mr. Xi won his third term as president. According to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” report, Xi Jinping introduced to Lee Hsien Loong that this year’s two sessions have elected a new leader of the country’s leading body, “this time you can also meet when you come.” He emphasized that “China will enjoy the current major strategic opportunities together with the countries that cooperate with China.”

This is the first meeting between the two leaders, Xi Jinping and Lee Hsien Loong, after four months. The last time was during the APEC meeting in Bangkok last November. Lee Hsien Loong expressed his great pleasure to come to China again after visiting China in 2019. He expressed relief that “life has returned to normal across China“.

Xi Jinping introduced to Lee Hsien Loong that this year’s two sessions have elected a new leader of the national leadership organization, “You can also meet this time when you come.”



The Singaporean Prime Minister pointed out that China has a new leadership team and has planned a vision and long-term goals for the next stage of development. “I am confident that China‘s economy will continue to strengthen. Many countries, including Singapore, actively hope to strengthen economic ties with China. I hope my visit will inject new momentum and high-level exchanges into bilateral cooperation,” he emphasized in his speech .

Reuters pointed out that Lee Hsien Loong’s passionate speech comes at a time when the relationship between China and the West, especially the United States, is becoming increasingly tense. From the war in Ukraine to human rights, the confrontation between China and the West is intensifying.

“Today’s China is no longer the China of the past. This is something that other countries have to accept,” Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with China‘s CCTV. “It has become more prosperous and contributes more to the world economy. It also has a greater say in international affairs.”

According to Xinhua News Agency, Lee Hsien Loong also emphasized his recognition of the “One China” policy and “Taiwan issue is China‘s internal affairs” during the talks, and expressed his advocacy of “Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow“It will bring unpredictable and serious consequences. He emphasized that Singapore advocates that countries should be based on “mutual respect and trust”,Can’t be “black or white, choose sides”。

According to the “Joint Statement on Establishing an All-round, High-Quality Forward-looking Partnership” released on the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 1, “Both sides welcome the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement launched in accordance with the “Protocol on Upgrade” signed in 2018. The follow-up negotiations on the upgrade of the agreement have been substantially completed, and the signing of relevant protocols will be completed as soon as possible this year.”

Reuters pointed out that China is Singapore’s largest trading partner, while Singapore is also China‘s largest foreign investor.

(Reuters, Xinhua News Agency, Lianhe Zaobao)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.