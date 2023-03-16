there will be ainvestigation dell’Uefa about what happened on the occasion of the return of the eighths Of Champions Between Porto e Inter. Nyon communicated that it has opened a procedure after that to hundreds of fans nerazzurri has been denied access to stadium to Dragao despite having i tickets. Footage surfaced on social media ahead of the match showing hundreds of fans queuing to enter do Dragao at the start of the match. Porto had announced during the day that Inter spectators who had bought tickets in other sectors besides that guestseven if through the club, they would have been rejected.

But Inter claims that a agreement so that their fans could watch the match if they were wearing them neutral colors. European football’s governing body UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that the matter was under consideration. “UEFA had been informed that a big quota of visiting supporters had bought tickets in the home sections of the stadium,” a spokesman said. “The regulation UEFA establishes that the 5% of the capacity of the stadium must be provided to the visiting team in arestricted area for their fans – he added – The responsibility for the safe and secure management of spectators and the related ticketing policy are determined by the match organizer and the authority competent”.

The mitigation measures “have been discussed between the two clubs” and UEFA “is currently examining the matter,” he explained. The managing director of Inter Beppe Marotta had announced that UEFA’s intervention would be requested and had dedicated the result to those who were unable to enter the stadium: “The police they had reassured us about the entry of the fans. We are in front of a nucleus of fans that he represented families e children that they were not here to perpetrate acts of violence,” he protested. “There were not alarms to prevent entry – he underlined – We must prevent these situations from occurring”.