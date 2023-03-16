The supply of new cars is growing, which is why buyers should wait a few more months before making a purchase.

Izvor: Shutterstock / ModernNomads

The first signs of market normalization are being observed when it comes to the automotive industry, which is why experts are urging buyers to postpone their purchases for a couple of months. This is reflected in the significant increase in the supply of new but registered vehicles in Germany.

After covid, the car market was hit by a shortage of microchips, which caused some manufacturers to reduce production, resulting in higher prices for new vehicles.

According to the first reports from Germany, that could soon come to an end. Although the prices of new cars have not yet fallen to the level of a few years ago, and the discounts have not yet become relevant, as reported by CAR (Market Research Center of the University of Duisburg-Essen) in its regular monthly report, growing production now meets the recessionary demand of German buyers.

“It is only a matter of time when the discounts we know from earlier times will return. Anyone planning to buy a new car has a good chance of negotiating a better price in a few months than today“, said the author of the report, Ferdinand Dudenhoffer.

Prema CAR center, the first signs of normalization of the market can be seen in the significant increase in the supply of new but registered vehicles in Germany. These cars are not sold as new, which they are some kind of hidden discount. Usually, such cars are sold shortly after registration with individually negotiated discounts.

We have to wait for that to happen the positive climate regarding new car models also affects other markets, and also to our region. If new cars become cheaper, it could also lead to a drop in the value of used cars.

(Mondo/Auto club)