Il plug-in day1bim Tools includes a set of conceptual mass and programming tools for architects, which allow you to quickly develop the conceptual model of a project and extract the fundamental information. Version 1 is available now at food4Rhino.

The developed conceptual model can be used for simulations and representations. With Grasshopper-based connections, geometry can be further connected to create native elements in the BIM environment. It is a flexible template, ready to view in minutes and easily editable. It’s not about simplifying the way of conceiving architecture, but about making BIM more elegant. BIM allows you to work directly, intuitively, refining the 3D model. The script manages data and updates in real time.

From a simple arrangement of shapes into a solid and a void, powerful design data can be quickly created, to create mass and program. It’s a quick way to start developing conceptual forms to visualize and process an idea. Use geometry management features in Rhino and take advantage of little-known Rhino tools that are useful for architectural projects. BIM uses Grasshopper to manage geometry and data. Integrates seamlessly into Rhino and Grasshopper. It helps newcomers to modeling and algorithms understand the logic of functions. Users have access to many common tools, connect data, create representations and annotations, and export geometry. The plugin is free for students and the commercial license is available at a very affordable price.

Download and more information….