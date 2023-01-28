On January 24, 2023, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of sports venues at the main headquarters and the Brisas del Litoral headquarters in Panguí belonging to the Litoral Pacífico Ecotourism Educational Institution, for a value of 921 million pesos.

On January 17, 2023, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the technical, administrative and financial supervision of the sports arena construction works at the main headquarters and the Brisas del Litoral headquarters in Panguí belonging to the Litoral Pacífico ecotourism educational institution, worth 100 million pesos.

On January 17, 2023, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for a value of 140 million pesos.

On December 27, 2022, the Nuquí mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a recreational park in the Partadó district, worth 437 million pesos.