Nuremberg | Contraband goods galore

The Nuremberg main customs office took stock of the past year. Accordingly, their work has brought the state over 3.1 billion euros. For example, customs found over 675,000 untaxed cigarettes during their checks on motorways and federal highways. They found weapons, drugs, but also unusual contraband such as excavator shovels and puppies. A hotspot for import smuggling is Nuremberg Airport. Here, during the last summer holidays alone, customs found gold jewelery with a total value of 200,000 euros. Last year, the main customs office also withdrew around 45,000 counterfeit branded items. The originals would have been worth over 7.6 million euros.

