A bus of the Gallo-Sais bus lines, which covers the Palermo-Sciacca route, overturned this evening along the state road 624, between Contessa Entellina and Sambuca di Sicilia. There are allegedly some lightly injured medicated on the spot whose conditions, however, do not cause concern.

Some passengers managed to get out of the vehicle and took their seats on another bus, also coming from Palermo, from which first aid left. The double-decker bus was stopped due to rain when it was hit by a whirlwind that caused it to overturn.

The Palermo-Sciacca expressway, the so-called Fondovalle where a bus overturned, is interrupted between Roccamena, Poggioreale and the Gulfa junction for Sambuca di Sicilia and Santa Margherita Belice, due to a river of water and mud which made the roadway impracticable.

“I witnessed terrible scenes – says a motorist – I saw an articulated lorry dragged away by the fury of the water. I could not stop because I too was in danger of being overwhelmed. A lot of water fell down. It is impossible to drive along the main road. . I urge everyone not to travel “.