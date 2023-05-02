Home » NXP EPS beat expectations by $0.17, revenue beats forecast By Investing.com
by admin
© Reuters. NXP EPS beat expectations by $0.17, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – NXP (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $3.19, $0.17 above analyst estimates of $3.02. Revenue for the quarter was $3.12B versus consensus estimates of $3B.

Guidance

NXP expects Q2 2023 earnings per share of $3.07-$3.49 versus the consensus $2.98.

NXP sees Q2 2023 sales of $3.10B-$3.30B against the consensus $3.04B.

NXP shares closed at $166.01, down -14.40% over the past 3 months and down -6.21% over the past 12 months.

NXP has received 3 positive earnings per share reviews and 16 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to NXP’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, NXP’s financial health score is “very good performance”.

Check out NXP’s recent earnings performance and NXP financial data here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

