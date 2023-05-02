NXP EPS beat expectations by $0.17, revenue beats forecast By Investing.com

© Reuters. NXP EPS beat expectations by $0.17, revenue beats forecasts



Investing.com – NXP (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $3.19, $0.17 above analyst estimates of $3.02. Revenue for the quarter was $3.12B versus consensus estimates of $3B.

Guidance

NXP expects Q2 2023 earnings per share of $3.07-$3.49 versus the consensus $2.98.

NXP sees Q2 2023 sales of $3.10B-$3.30B against the consensus $3.04B.

NXP shares closed at $166.01, down -14.40% over the past 3 months and down -6.21% over the past 12 months.

NXP has received 3 positive earnings per share reviews and 16 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to NXP’s earnings here.

