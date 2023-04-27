Home » OAS urges citizens to vote to make elections transparent
OAS urges citizens to vote to make elections transparent

OAS urges citizens to vote to make elections transparent

Asuncion, National Radio.-In order to strengthen Paraguayan democratic maturity, the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States urges the general public to go to the polling places, so that Sunday is a holiday and, above all, guarantee transparent elections. , affirmed this Wednesday, Luis Lauredo.

The head of the Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States visited the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, this Wednesday in his office at the Government Palace.


