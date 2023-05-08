8
Gonzalo Gallo Columnist A carotene that you need to fight cancer is beta-carotene from carrots and red, yellow or orange fruit or vegetables. As an antioxidant, beta-carotene protects cell membranes and slows the growth of cancer cells. Beta-carotene may protect against cancer of the cervix, breast, mouth, pharynx, and […]
