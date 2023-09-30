Obtain one of 202 places for professional internships in the Government

The best students of professional, technological and technical careers in Antioquia will be able to contribute to the fulfillment of the programs and projects of the departmental administration, from the Practices of Excellence project of the Secretariat of Human Talent and Organizational Development of the Government of Antioquia.

Practices of Excellence, one of the practice modalities that the government has, seeks students who stand out for their academic excellence, their ability to propose, lead, create and innovate; and who, likewise, have an interest in the public sector, to contribute and generate it through their knowledge.

Main guidelines

Registration for the 202 places offered for the first semester of 2024 will be open until October 20, 2023.

As main requirements, students interested in participating in this call must be studying their last semesters of their professional, technological or technical degree, or be studying the internship semester.

They need to have a cumulative academic average equal to or greater than 3.8. In addition, be enrolled during the internship period in an educational institution in Antioquia and have full-time availability for the first semester of 2024.

Students who have already been beneficiaries of the Practices of Excellence project in previous semesters will not be able to participate in this call.

Regarding the practices

During this internship, which will last five months, starting on February 1 and ending on June 30, 2024; Students will receive a monthly aid corresponding to 1.5 minimum wages for students at the professional and technological level, and one minimum wage for students at the technical level.

Those who are interested in participating in the selection process to be in one of the 202 places offered must take into account the established schedule; and likewise, they must fill out the registration form that will be active until October 20, 2023, which they can access through the following link: http://gplus2.antioquia.gov.co/GPlus/Practicante.public

For more information, interested parties can contact the email [email protected]or to the telephone numbers (604) 383 88 84 and (604) 383 88 85, where you can ask for the public servants Maribel Barrientos Uribe or Marcela Verónica Estrada.

It should be noted that this information is also available on the website of the Government of Antioquia www.antioquia.gov.co.

