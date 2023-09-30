Home » Football: Di Francesco ‘always love Roma, but head to Frosinone’ – Football
Sports

Football: Di Francesco ‘always love Roma, but head to Frosinone’ – Football

by admin
Football: Di Francesco ‘always love Roma, but head to Frosinone’ – Football

He tries to mask the emotion of a match that will obviously be special for him. “Seeing that crowd will be a great pleasure but I’m only focused on Frosinone. I don’t know what feelings I’ll feel at the Olimpico. For me, however, the love for Roma will remain intact”, said Eusebio Di Francesco on the eve of the match against the Giallorossi.


The Frosinone coach will be the great ex of the match: 101 appearances as a footballer with a scudetto and 87 as a coach with a historic Champions League semi-final. But tomorrow Di Francesco could get Roma into even more trouble, fresh from the heavy defeat in Genoa. In fact, Frosinone will arrive on the strength of 5 useful results in a row (9 points, +4 on the Giallorossi) and dream of a coup to dispel a taboo (Ciociari always knocked out in the 4 previous matches against Roma). “It will be a very difficult match – says Di Francesco – I know the environment in Rome well and I am convinced that despite the recent negative results, the public will support the team as always. Mourinho is a great coach, he has gone through many difficulties and knows how to handle these situations.


So I expect very motivated opponents”. Apart from the announced absentees (Harroui, Lirola, Kalaj, Gelli and Kaio Jorge), Romagnoli and Garritano are in strong doubt. A mini-turnover cannot be ruled out. Those little-used players such as Bourabia, Reinier and Ibrahimovic. But beyond the performers, Di Francesco asks his team not to distort the playing philosophy shown so far. “To put Roma in difficulty we have to be ourselves: therefore aggressive, short and with a lot of running – claims the ‘coach – To make up for the technical ‘gap’ we need the same pace shown from the start.”

See also  the executive as an ultra-Corriere TV

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

Virus decimates Vorarlberg team in Türkiye

Gerrit Cole’s Stellar Performance and Batting Skills Shine...

Ons Jabeur claims Ningbo Open title with dominant...

Marlins Rally in Eighth Inning to Secure Postseason...

in 2016 they were the champion and the...

Antoine Dupont, injured in the cheekbone, authorized to...

Ronald González Speaks Out on Workplace Harassment and...

Silas Bolden has 2 TDs to help No....

Chinese Gymnast Zhang Jin Crowned Champion in Women’s...

Sparta is on the lookout for a hitman,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy