Denver basketball players train at Eron Gordon’s mansion | Sport

Eron Gordon built a luxury villa in which there is a court made according to NBA standards with all the accompanying facilities.

Denver basketball players are entering the final stage of preparations before the start of the NBA league! The first practice that was open to the public was actually held in the house of wing basketball player Eron Gordon!

John Gault is the first man in charge of player development in the Nuggets team, and after the publication of the photo, fans had the opportunity to see the luxury mansion of Gordon, who built basketball court according to NBA standards. Next to the parquet itself, in the same warehouse, there is a gym, a sauna, a guest room, and all of this can be used by teammates.

Numerous murals of famous people decorate the walls of the field, so there are portraits of personalities such as: Bob Marley, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and many others placed around the field. Last season, along with Nikola Jokić, Eron Gordon was one of the most deserving players for winning the first NBA ring in Denver’s history. Gordon averaged 13.3 points, six rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in the playoffs. You can see what the terrain looks like here:

