Home News Ocean Viking arrived in Ancona, Geo Barents still sailing
News

Ocean Viking arrived in Ancona, Geo Barents still sailing

by admin
Ocean Viking arrived in Ancona, Geo Barents still sailing

The Geo Barents is still sailing towards Ancona with 73 migrants on board. On the evening of January 10, the crew announced that the bad sea conditions will delay the arrival in the port, expected not before tonight or maybe tomorrow morning.

«The lower deck of the GeoBarents is flooded – reports from Médecins Sans Frontières – The survivors on board have been evacuated to the upper deck. All show symptoms of seasickness. Given the difficult navigation, we could arrive in #Ancona a day late”.

Also on January 10, the Ocean Viking, carrying 37 migrants, including 12 minors, attacked dock 22 in the port of Ancona. She too was faced with difficult navigation.

Piantedosi: NGO factor of attraction

In the meantime, the clash between the NGOs and Piantedosi continues. The Minister of the Interior reiterates that humanitarian ships represent a factor of attraction (pull factor) and could also affect the increasingly poor quality of boats leaving from Africa. The reasoning, says the minister, is that “then they come to get us and this favors the tragedies that then happen”.

Ocean Viking and Geo Barents had asked for a closer port but there was nothing to do. “As expected – reports Sos Mediterranee – the weather has seriously deteriorated with winds of 40 knots and waves of up to 6 meters, adding pain to the 37 survivors who have just narrowly escaped death. 95% suffer from seasickness. These further sufferings could have been avoided with the designation of a closer ‘place of safety’ in Italy».

You may also like

Chinese Communist Party Minister of Justice Tang Yijun’s...

Mom and Dad drive to the hospital but...

All regions provide more considerate and precise services...

Found dead in Longarone, the autopsy confirms: a...

Harbin Institute of Technology, one of the “Seven...

Blowing the Charge Forever—Comrades at the Second Plenary...

Weather forecast: from Sunday the fate of Winter...

Beijing Daxing International Passenger Flights Officially Resume on...

The Region thinks about self-certification to facilitate the...

The second meeting of the 19th People’s Congress...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy