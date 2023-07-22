Odesur concluded Sustainability Seminar in Santa Marta

The agenda included sessions on environmental sustainability and climate change, measures to achieve a zero carbon approach in sports activities.

Within the framework of V South American Beach Games Santa Marta 2023, the South American Sustainability Working Group, organized by the Colombian Olympic Committee with the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Odesur. The event had place from July 19 to 21 in Santa Marta.

The main objective of the Working Group was the creation a strong sports community and committed to the fight against climate change and the protection of the environment in the region. With the participation of prominent speakers and sustainability experts, crucial issues related to environmental care and measures to achieve a zero carbon approach in sports activities were addressed.

The agenda included sessions on environmental sustainability and climate changemeasures to achieve a zero carbon approach in sports activities, policies to mitigate climate change and best practices presented by the Olympic Committees of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Panama and Peru, and of course, the International Olympic Committee.

The event was also attended by the Organizing Committee of the next Games Pan American Santiago 2023who presented their own sustainability plan, showing a strong commitment to protecting the environment and sustainable development in sport.

As part of the activities of the Working Groupthe participants had the opportunity to visit the Finca La Victoria and Pozo Azullocated in a nature reserve in the city of Minca, about 40 minutes from Santa Marta. This visit allowed them to see first-hand the beauty and fragility of local ecosystems, thus strengthening their commitment to the sustainability and conservation of the region.

The South American Sustainability Working Group at the V South American Games in Playa Santa Marta 2023 left an impact significant in bringing together sports leaders and experts in sustainability to promote environmental awareness and lay the foundations of a sports community committed to protecting the environment in the South American region. This joint effort is expected to drive concrete actions in the fight against climate change and promote the implementation of sustainable policies in future sporting events.

