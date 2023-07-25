Home » OeNB: Less credit for private individuals and companies
OeNB: Less credit for private individuals and companies

Demand for investment loans has been falling since mid-2022, and it fell again in the second quarter. One reason is the streamlined offer: the award policy was tightened due to unfavorable risk assessments.

The rules have also become stricter for projects and companies that contribute to climate change. According to the survey, the banks assume that the number of loans will continue to fall. Demand for private housing loans has also collapsed recently, stagnating in the second quarter. The OeNB expects it to remain at the same low level over the next three months.

