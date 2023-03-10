I am a landlord and have an old gas or oil heating system. What should I do?

Renters do not necessarily have to install a new heating system – unless the heating system has been in operation for 30 years. Then the old rule applies that modernization must take place. However, that should soon be the case in many German houses.

Should I still think about upgrading?

Even if the old heating system can stay in place, it makes sense to start thinking about modernization. “ For example, if the heating has already failed once or twice “, says Ramona Mittag from the consumer center. Especially since the switch to renewables is still being promoted.

“You shouldn’t wait until the solutions have become the standard.”

Ramona Mittag, consumer center

The funding conditions for energy-related renovations are currently still generous, says Mittag. “ Energy consultants can tell you individually what is useful – and in which order you should tackle the measures .”

I am a landlord and have a relatively new oil or gas heating system. What now?

In this case, the landlord does not necessarily have to take action. Your new heater can be used for years to come. “It’s a myth that new or running heaters need to be replaced “, says Ramona Mittag.

Should I still think about upgrading?

Yes. Integrating renewables into the existing heating system saves on fossil fuels. “For example, there is the possibility of supporting the heating with a solar thermal system,” says Ramona Mittag. With the help of solar energy, gas consumption can be reduced, even with new heating systems. There are subsidies from the KfW Bank, among others, as you can read here: