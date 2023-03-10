DETOX WEEK: 5 RULES TO FOLLOW

Detoxify: this is the first step we must take if we want to put our body back in balance. Follow these tips for a detox week in which you can take care of yourself and your body like never before.

1/USE THE POWER OF DETOX FOODS

To detoxify our body we must take advantage of all the benefits of some foods that help this purification process: carote, mele, zenzero, curcuma, lots of citrus. Quinoa or brown rice for lunch and dinner, artichokes and broccoli. Lots of fibers, please. And go for it with herbal teas (here you’ll find 3 that help recovery after training): green tea, thanks to its antioxidant and purifying properties, will be the ideal companion for breaks and moments of relaxation.

2/START WITH BREAKFAST TO LOWER YOUR CHOLESTEROL

A breakfast full of oats can be the right way to start the day and restore the balance between good cholesterol and bad cholesterol. To do this we start in the morning, with a breakfast of oats. Even fresh fruit shouldn’t be missing, at breakfast or throughout the day, for example in “snacks”: here you can also opt for dried fruit or nuts (do you know all the “powers” of pistachios?).

3/REACTIVATE YOUR METABOLISM

Restarting also means “getting back in motion” our body. If you have neglected physical activity, now is the time to go back to playing sports, go back to the gym, take advantage of the beautiful days for an outdoor activity. To stimulate the metabolism, the best thing is to contrast a sedentary lifestyle as much as possible: even a little moderate activity, or a nice walk in the open air is enough. At the table, choose oily fish, rich in iodine, and tomatoes, which in addition to vitamin C are rich in iron.

4/THE IMPORTANCE OF DRINKING LOTS OF WATER

Force yourself to drink more these days. Not only when you are active or during meals, but also in your free time or at work. Keep a water bottle on your desk and take a sip every quarter hour. “Train” on proper hydration, you will see that the benefits will be visible. You will feel better, fitter and eliminate excess toxins faster. If you don’t know how much water you need to drink and want to discover some tricks to drink more, look here.

5/SLEEP WELL

If you’re not sleeping well, figure out why and try to intervene. In the detox week you need to give the right weight to rest, even during the day. There is scientific research that says that the afternoon “nap” even helps improve sports performance.