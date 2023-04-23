Home » Oil well explosion leaves five injured in Santander
Oil well explosion leaves five injured in Santander

by admin
A strong explosion occurred in an Ecopetrol well in the municipality of San Vicente de Chucurí, Santanderwhich left five people injured as a preliminary balance.

According to preliminary information, the event occurred in the Treasure Well 29 of the sector Lizama, while the Serinco Drilling company team works.

Through a press release, the oil company indicated that the affected people were transferred to medical centers for evaluation. Similarly, the company maintained that a Contingency Plan was activated in this situation.

“Ecopetrol activated the Contingency Plan and transferred those affected to the different medical centers in Barrancabermeja. Likewise, production and refinery firefighting teams are on site and controlled the next one”cites the letter.

Likewise, the oil company affirmed that the causes of the explosion are being investigated by the authorities.

It should be remembered that on April 16 a new attack against the Caño Limón Coveñas pipeline in Arauca occurred, causing an oil spill in the municipality of Arauquita.

