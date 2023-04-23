Oswaldo Aguirre resigns from the management of the Isidro Ayora Hospital – breaking latest news

Following the resignation of Isabel Cueva Ortega as zonal coordinator of 7 Salud, Jorge Oswaldo Aguirre Valdivieso also resigned as manager of the Isidro Ayora de Loja General Hospital. Friday, April 21, 2023, was the last day he worked.

Resignation

Jorge Oswaldo joined the institution as manager on July 30, 2021 and spent more than a year and 10 months in office; however, on Friday, April 21, 2023 at noon, he resigned and remained in office until that day.

In an interview with Diario Crónica, he pointed out that for approximately 6 months he has been the victim of discredit by people (he did not want to name names) both internal and external to the hospital, as well as political actors in the city, who denounced falsehoods to the Ministry or the media. of communication, or also using social networks.

“As is public knowledge, the former zonal coordinator, Isabel Cueva Ortega, asked me to take charge of the hospital to which I agreed and now that she submitted her resignation – also due to political pressure -, I echo and on Friday I presented the availability of the position, with For this, I leave it to the national and local authorities to name the replacement with the person they deem appropriate,” he said.

Job

He added that the work during this time was arduous, for example, the emergency department doubled the number of visits from 5,000 to 10,000 patients each month; surgeries increased from 4,000 to 6,000, and also the quality, since, currently, third-level dissections are performed: neurosurgery and traumatology with joint replacements, in addition, the acquisition of a state-of-the-art tomograph for the care of different diseases , among others.

“In general, each of the institution’s services has been improved and repowered,” he stressed.

Resources

Regarding the 2023 budget, which was USD 8 million, they are currently in the process for the acquisition of medicines and supplies, they are only waiting for delivery, which could be in 15 to 20 days. (YO)