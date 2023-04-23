“When you’re exciting, you attract exciting people” – how Eastern Switzerland’s tradespeople are dealing with the shortage of skilled workers The shortage of skilled workers is on everyone’s lips. But what can individual companies do to get the employees they need? At the Offa trade day, entrepreneurs chatted inside out.

Luzi Thomann, Fabian Füger and Markus Fust reported on how they deal with the labor shortage. Image: Ralph Ribi

There is enough to do, but there is a lack of people. In eastern Switzerland in particular, the shortage of skilled workers seems acute. According to an analysis by the labor market observer X28, it is one of the regions with the highest number of vacancies. And nowhere else in Switzerland do vacancies remain advertised for as long as here. That could be an indication that it is particularly difficult to fill vacancies here, says moderator Christof Lanter in front of around 200 guests at the Offa trade day.