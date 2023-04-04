© Reuters. OKX launches metaverse training session with soccer star Rúben Días



OKX, crypto exchange and developer of Web3 technologies, recently announced its first immersive experience in the metaverse dedicated to fans.

The company today revealed a collaboration entitled “Train Like Dias” with Rúben Días, brand ambassador of the exchange and Manchester City footballer.

According to the announcement, fans will be able to virtually experience Días’ favorite training techniques and receive tips and tricks. The experience is open to fans within the OKX Collective metaverse.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph