UDINE. A little more than fifty days before the start of the A2 series championship, the Apu Old Wild West is ready to launch its season ticket campaign. The Juventus club will illustrate methods, timing and costs on Thursday 21 July, from Monday the green light for subscriptions of the cards.

DISCOUNTS AND BENEFITS

For the first season ticket campaign in the Covid era, with the Carnera sports hall without capacity limitations, the APU has decided to keep prices unchanged. Good news for fans, already forced to deal with expensive life.

Old subscribers will enjoy discounted prices, some rather advantageous formulas are also being defined for certain categories of public, in particular students and young sportsmen. The matches included in the subscription will be sixteen: thirteen of the first phase and three of the clock phase.

FORECASTS

At Juventus there is no specific goal for this season ticket campaign. Three years have passed since the last campaign with a 100% open sports hall, many things have changed in the meantime.

We have seen this during the last play-offs: despite being the company with the highest percentage of filling of the plant, the APU has remained below the pre-pandemic data, most of the other companies have remained well below 50%. From Monday we will begin to understand if this team with a strong territorial identity pleases the Friulian fans.

PREVIOUS

The first step will be to break through 2,000 season tickets, as has always happened since the 2017/18 season, that is, since the APU returned to play home games at the Carnera sports hall.

Definitely more difficult to retouch the record figures towards the other: in 2018/19 the quota of 2,500 was exceeded, the following year (with the championship then interrupted for Covid) the quota of 2,600 was reached. Remarkable numbers, if you consider that the Rizzi facility can accommodate just over 3,400 spectators.

CALENDAR

We remind you that the Apu Old Wild West is part of the Red group of Serie A2, composed of fourteen teams, while the Green group has thirteen for the exclusion of the Eurobasket Rome: in this regard, on Thursday 21st the appeal of the capitoline.

The National Basketball League will release the regular season calendars on Monday 1st August. Championship starts on Sunday 2nd October. –

