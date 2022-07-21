The tennis player from Pavia has won about forty titles in his career «My secret? Keep fit and have fun when playing ”

The feat

Nando Cavalleri, 61, teacher of the Pavia Tennis Club who in his career has won about forty Italian team titles, starting from the Serie C in 1979, and individual titles, continues to collect international successes, and has now entered the top ten world over 60s. Among his fellow triumphs former champions such as Corrado Barazzutti and Claudio Panatta (Adriano’s younger brother), with whom he was part, together with the other Roberto Dono from Pavia, of the team that won for the club San Lanfranco the Over 35 championship. The last title, Cavalleri won a few weeks ago on the home fields of Tc Pavia with the over 60 teams. «It is the fifth consecutive between Over 55 and Over 60 for our club», remembers Cavalleri.

Double triumph

In Sanremo he has just won the Master Open Summer tournament of the International Veterans Itf circuit, beating in the final his clubmate Fabio Pozzi with whom he then won the title in the doubles. A result that guarantees the Pavese tennis player to enter the top 10 of the Veterans world rankings. The next goal is the Italian championships scheduled in Milano Marittima in September. “My secret? Keeping fun playing tennis has been happening since I started when I was only 4 years old – explains Cavalleri -. I train by teaching tennis and staying ten hours a day on the court, but I always run for half an hour to take care of the athletic part, as well as cultivate that technique. Obviously I can’t play to the rhythms of the young tennis players who make up the men’s Serie B team of Tc Pavia, of which my son Simone is a part. Will he follow in my footsteps? Now he is classified 2.4, has just graduated from high school and lives in Bordighera where he trains at the Riccardo Piatti Academy; in recent years he has had the opportunity to train with Jannick Sinner and other emerging talents ». –

Enrico Venni