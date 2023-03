The authorities confirmed the death of Facunda Ríos, 84, who was garrotted to death by her son Jorge Adalberto Ríos in her home located in the Santa Isabel neighborhood, Boaco municipality, in Nicaragua. The incident was reported on Sunday, March 5, and was denounced by a private person to the National Police. According to […]

