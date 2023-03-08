Home News Silvestre Dangond presents an album in tribute to his godfather Jorge Oñate
BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

As a tribute to who was his musical godfather, this Wednesday the artist Silvestre Dangond presents the album ‘Oñatista por siempre’, with which pays tribute to Jorge Oñate.

The work includes ten songs that recall that important legacy left by the ‘Jilguero de América’, who precisely 10 days ago it was two years since he died.

The production contains songs written by Rafael Escalona, ​​Máximo Movil, Carlos Huertas and José Alfonso ‘El Chiche’ Maestre, among others. prominent authors who contributed their works to Oñate’s brilliant artistic career.

For this recording, Silvestre invited the accordion players Álvaro López, Gonzalo Arturo ‘Cocha’ Molina, Wilber Mendoza, ‘Coco’ Zuleta, Julián Rojas and Javier Matta.

“This tribute album born of love and immense respect that Silvestre professes for who he was his mentor and, without a doubt, occupies a special space in the heart of the vallenato interpreter who was 100% involved in the production, directing the sessions and producing each of the songs”indicates a statement issued by the Sony Music record company.

In addition, this Wednesday at noon the video for the song came outconforming woman‘, the first of those that accompanies the album.

Here you can listen to ‘Oñatistas forever’.

SONGS FROM ‘OÑATISTA FOREVER’

1. INTRO

2. I’m not going to Patillal (Armando Zabaleta) – Guest: Miguel López

3. Conforming Woman (Maximum Mobile)– Guest: ‘Coco’ Zuleta

4. El Copete (Rafael Escalona)– Guest: ‘Chiche’ Martínez

5. Que Vaina las Mujeres (Carlos Huertas)– Guest: Wilber Mendoza

6. I Cry Again (Amilkar Calderón)– Guest: Álvaro López

7. Dawns of the Valley (Romualdo Brito)– Guest: ‘Cocha’ Molina

See also  Pfizer Italia, tax audit on 1.2 billion of alleged profits transferred abroad

8. Amalaya (‘Lucho’ Pérez)– Guest: Julián Rojas

9. I dedicate my Triumphs to you (‘Yeyo’ Núñez) – Guest: Javier Matta

10. I Didn’t Understand Your Love (´Chiche´ Maestre)– Guests: Miguel López, Álvaro López, Julián Rojas, Coco Zuleta, Javier Matta and Rubén Lanao.

