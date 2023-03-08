How are you Daniel Scardina? The boxer’s fans await news after the illness of February 28 in the Fit Square gym in Buccinasco, hospitalization and surgery at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano. Scardina suffered a brain operation to remove a hematoma subdural caused by lesion of two bridging veins on the cerebral surface. The thirty-year-old boxer is currently in an induced coma and his conditions remain serious but stable. The resonance of March 7 “gave a positive result” but, his manager Alessandro Cherchi specified, “now you have to wait for it to get better and then finally wake it up“.

“He’s Struggling Silently”

There is also a lot of hope in the post on social media by Giovanni Scardina, brother of “King Toretto”. “Daniel silently continues to fight to win the battle“, wrote his brother Giovanni. “The Scardina family thanks the doctors who have never lacked incredible support and attention – added Scardina -. And also thank everyone who with a message and a thought they huddled affectionately around our Dani“.

“We are sure that God is with him”

Scardina’s brother then asked to pray for Daniele: ” Those who know and love Daniele he knows how much faith and community are values very important to him. Today at 20 and like every day we want to join in prayer. Wherever you are, we ask that you join us in spirit. We are sure that God is with him. Never lose faith“.