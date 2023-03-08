The investments of the Doris family

The Doris family has further invested in Mediobanca. To confirm it is Massimo Doris, on the sidelines of the announcement of the three-year renewal of the sponsorship of the Giro d’Italia blue jersey. It is a personal investment and not through Banca Mediolanum and Doris himself specified it. The share held by Mediolanum remained unchanged at around 3.4%.

“In recent months we have bought something as a family, but it is not much – explained the CEO of Banca Mediolanum -. The participation pays off, given that the bank is doing well and detaches good coupons”.

The prospects of Banca Mediolanum

Doris also focused on the data relating to Banca Mediolanum’s funding in the first two months of 2023. “January went very well, February very well, influenced by the 4% offer which we expected to work by bringing in a lot of cash. The data on assets under management is also very important, exceeding half a billion: since the beginning of the year we have already reached one billion. We closed a beautiful 2022 and started with an even better 2023”, said Doris satisfied

The CEO of Banca Mediolanum therefore confirms the targets for the year that has just begun. In 2023, the goal is to achieve net inflows of around €9.3 billion and €7 billion in assets under management. “If we do more then I won’t be sorry – he continued -. In any case, it will be important to see the managed collection”. He ruled out extraordinary operations and landing in other countries for the moment. Confident also on the BTPs: “I have never considered the rate of the BTP that grows as an enemy, but I rather consider it an aid: until recently we only placed equity funds, while today we are able to place our bond funds as well”.