Two podiums for Austria at Ironman Austria

Sports

At the Ironman Austria in and around Klagenfurt there were two podium finishes for Austria on Sunday. When the Dane Mathias Petersen won in 7:56:39 hours, Georg Enzenberger (8:08:28) finished third.

Local hero Gabriele Obmann (9:02:55) had to admit defeat in the long-distance triathlon after 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling and 42.195 km running as second only to Lotte Wilms from the Netherlands (8:56:51).

Petersen prevailed in and around Lake Wörthersee in front of the Australian Cameron Wurf (8:02:42), who was able to run. Maximilian Hammerle (8:16:01) was seventh, last year’s second Michael Weiss gave up due to cramps. In the women’s category, Germany’s Laura Zimmermann (9:04:04) came in third. A total of around 3,000 athletes were at the start.

