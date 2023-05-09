Home » Olindo Reís De Oliveira, owner of Diario Occidente, passed away
Olindo Reís De Oliveira, owner of Diario Occidente, passed away

Olindo Reís De Oliveira, owner of Diario Occidente, passed away

The largest shareholder of Diario Occidente, Olindo Reis De Oliveiradied in the last hours in Cali.

The Portuguese businessman acquired this publishing house at the end of the 90s and has led its transformation process ever since.

Defender of democracy, free enterprise, employment and institutions, Olindo Reís De Oliveira turned these principles into the editorial axes of Diario Occidente, while implementing a process to modernize the newspaper.

Thus, Diario Occidente became the first free newspaper in Colombia, the first to be fully available in PDF version, and a medium promoting digital transformation.

When Olindo Reís De Oliveira acquired the majority of the shares of Diario Occidente, this publishing house was in a deep financial crisis, and thanks to the transformation implemented under his guidelines, today the company is completely viable.

From Portugal and Colombia

Olindo Reís De Oliveira arrived in Colombia in the 1960s and since then has alternated his residence between Cali and Portugal, and has become one of the main managers of business development in southwestern Colombia.

As a businessman, he carried out important efforts to attract foreign private investment to Colombia, a country where he spent more and more time.

The employees of Diario Occidente regret the death of Don Olindo, as they always called him, and extend their condolences to his wife, Astrid Zambrano de De Oliveira, and their children, Gonzalo De Oliveira Zambrano and Astrid De Oliveira Zambrano, as well than to their grandchildren.

