Indian film was allowed to release in Pakistan

Wed May 10, 2023, 12:28 am

Lahore (Amat News) After a long time, an Indian film was allowed to be released in Pakistan

The Indian Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ will be released in cinemas across the country including Karachi.

The special feature of this film is that Pakistani stage and television actor Nasir Chinioty will also show his acting skills.

Distribution Club has acquired the rights to release this film in Indian Punjab.

Popular Punjabi actresses Sonam Bajwa and Guppy Grewal will be seen playing the lead roles in this comedy filled film.

In connection with the promotion of the film, Indian artists Guppy Grewal, Bannu Dhillon and Sonam Bajwa will also come to Lahore next month. The film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ will hit the theaters on June 29.

Indian films have been banned from release by Pakistan for many years