Home » Indian film was allowed to release in Pakistan
News

Indian film was allowed to release in Pakistan

by admin
Indian film was allowed to release in Pakistan

Wed May 10, 2023, 12:28 am

Lahore (Amat News) After a long time, an Indian film was allowed to be released in Pakistan
The Indian Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ will be released in cinemas across the country including Karachi.
The special feature of this film is that Pakistani stage and television actor Nasir Chinioty will also show his acting skills.
Distribution Club has acquired the rights to release this film in Indian Punjab.
Popular Punjabi actresses Sonam Bajwa and Guppy Grewal will be seen playing the lead roles in this comedy filled film.
In connection with the promotion of the film, Indian artists Guppy Grewal, Bannu Dhillon and Sonam Bajwa will also come to Lahore next month. The film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ will hit the theaters on June 29.
Indian films have been banned from release by Pakistan for many years

See also

MPA Adeel Ahmed was also arrested from Sangar Chowrangi, 23 activists were also arrested

See also  On the way to a record high: Gold shines again - but for how long?

You may also like

Session 868 of the National Assembly that votes...

Indigenous women from Chocó denounce mistreatment by their...

New board of directors for tourism

Turn your WhatsApp into Mario Bros mode. How...

US scientists decode what happens in the brain...

Master plan to strengthen Hamburg as an industrial...

FGE rejects Chicanas presented by Mayor Miguel Prieto...

Villanueva and Yopal the municipalities where there are...

Farewell to Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner sealed |...

THE HC BUREAU NOT TO BE EXTRADITED ????...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy