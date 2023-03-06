The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, expressed his satisfaction with the positive result of the negotiations between the National Government and the peasants of Caquetá, Guaviare and Meta that allowed an end to a crisis that left with the unfortunate report of a policeman and a dead peasant.

A mixed human rights commission was created that will be chaired by the Ombudsman’s Office, and made up of different entities of the National Government and representatives of peasant movement organizations.

Within the framework of the monitoring mechanism established by the parties, the Ombudsman will be the guarantor of the agreements, which included what had been achieved during the social mobilizations of the peasants of Caquetá, Guaviare and Meta in 2021.

With the signing of the act between the National Government and the spokespersons of the peasant associations mobilized in the Los Pozos Inspection of San Vicente del Caguan, the social demonstration that the communities of that region of the country had been carrying out has come to an end, which will return to their places of origin.

After three days of extensive meetings chaired by the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, in which the Ombudsman’s Office -through the Delegate for the Prevention of Social Conflict, the Director of ATQ and the Regional Offices of Caquetá, Guaviare and Meta -, exercised mediation and moderation, the signing of the agreements that put an end to 43 days of peasant mobilization was achieved.

The dialogues took place from Friday, March 3, after the humanitarian departure of 78 members of the National Police and 6 workers from the Emerald Energy Company, which allowed the Government and peasants to agree on a dialogue route to overcome the crisis generated at the beginning of the week.

In addition to the Minister of the Interior, the Ministers of Transportation, the Environment and Mines, the High Commissioner for La Paz, the directors of INVIAS and ANLA, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Defense, the ICA , National Natural Parks. In the same way, the entities of the public ministry: the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Ombudsman of San Vicente del Caguan and the Ombudsman’s Office.

The National Government, headed by Minister Alfonso Prada, thanked the Ombudsman’s management, mediation and moderation and recognized the important work carried out by the institution at the national and regional level, while highlighting the confidence that the communities have in the work of the Ombudsman, as a national human rights institution.

Source: Ombudsman

