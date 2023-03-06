Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has left to attend the United Nations Conference in Doha on the invitation of the Emir of Qatar. The Conference will promote additional international assistance initiatives and action in favor of least developed countries and agree on a new partnership between participating least developed countries and their development partners, aiming at sustainable development in least developed countries. Measures to accelerate development will be considered which will help them on the road to prosperity, the fact is that the poor and less developed countries are currently suffering from the policies of the rich and developed countries. Due to the recession that we are facing, the conditions of the less developed countries are rapidly changing due to the cruel policies of the developed and rich countries, the international financial institutions under their influence, the IMF and the World Bank etc. The less developed and poorer countries around them Who are they? By trapping these small nations in a net of debts and seizing all their resources, the lives of the people of the poor countries are being made miserable and they have reached or are going to the last limits of bankruptcy. Everyone knows the condition of the people in the countries – the people there are being forced to live a miserable life, while the international organizations are robbing them of all the resources of these countries. It is not a secret that Lanka has been bankrupted by the aggressive economic and economic policies of international financial institutions, now they are plotting to play the same game with Pakistan. has been forced and the stories of the default of Pakistan’s economic decimal are also being heard. At the behest of the United States, the IMF itself is creating problems for the Pakistani economy. Muslim brother countries who always come forward to help in times of trial are now making Pakistan’s aid conditional on the IMF agreement and they don’t realize that Pakistan used to guarantee their protection in the past. In exchange for which they used to offer various aid packages, including aid oil, cash aid and heavy loans with delayed payment, but these brotherly countries have also turned their eyes away. He has also continued to provide some aid and without naming the aggressive policies of a world power, he is continuing to help Pakistan morally by declaring that it is against the interests of Pakistan. However, due to the strict conditions on which the IMF is forcing Pakistan to sign an agreement, the plight of the people inside the country is getting worse day by day. Responsibilities of developed countries multiply and transfer to less developed, developing and poor countries In order to collate these economic policies by making such economic policies, we will have to implement such partnerships in the less developed countries, with which even two or four countries from the weak economic and economic situation can go on the path of development and cope with prosperity. Rich countries along with developed countries will not go forward for all kinds of aid, and the conditions of these countries may suffer in the same way and cause many challenges to world peace at this time in the world. Just as terrorism is spreading, economic factors are behind it to a large extent, so the objectives of the Qatar Conference will not be achieved until the developed countries contribute to the prosperity and development of the less developed countries. They will not play their role in making positive policies. It is hoped that the conference will focus on finding answers to all these questions.