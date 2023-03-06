Only a few seconds in the field for Moise Kean in Rome-Juventus (1-0). The Juventus striker, who came on in the 89th minute to replace Cuadrado, he was sent off after 41 seconds for a reaction foul on Gianluca Mancini (the defender who decided the match with his goal). But that of the Juventus forward is not the fastest expulsion in the history of Serie A. In fact, the record belongs to Joseph Lorenzo, who came on in the 73rd minute of Parma-Bologna on 9 December 1990 and was sent off for an elbow on Apolloni after only 10 seconds. In second place Julius Migliaccio in Atalanta-Palermo 3-0 on 6 December 2015, in and out in 32 seconds.

Allegri: “Kean was wrong, he apologized”

“Kean was wrong, he apologized because he put the team in difficulty. He was wrong, period. You don’t have to fall into frustration“. Massimiliano Allegri does not give the Juventus player extenuating circumstances. “It was a game that allowed us to bring Atalanta closer, when you lose a game like this it seems that the world collapses on you and instead you have to be strong and start over, the boys are doing something extraordinary. There has never been a situation like the one suffered by Juve this year, we have important goals and one match can’t bring us down what we are doing. We scored 50 points, let’s stay calm.”