The spread of the virus slows down – 63,837 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, against 88,221 the previous day – and deaths, while slowing down too (207 against 253 the day before) are still high. The updated vaccines against the BA.1 variant will arrive in September, but the BA.5 variant is going crazy in Italy, with a prevalence that exceeded 75% already at the beginning of July,