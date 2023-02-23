Home News On March 9, a man was killed with a shot to the head
On March 9, a man was killed with a shot to the head

Several firearm detonations were heard in the Nueve de Marzo neighborhood of Valledupar, where the neighbors, seeing what it was about, found that a young man had been murdered on a public highway.

This person was identified as Edwin Ricardo Rondón Ramírez, 32, who was lifeless on the 25th block of that sector as a result of a firearm impact to the head. This event occurred on Tuesday night.

The authorities indicated that they became aware of the crime when they were notified by the public.

It was learned that Rondón Ramírez was of Venezuelan origin and had been unemployed for two months. He had previously worked as a cashier in a supermarket.

On the motives, the authorities indicated that an investigation was opened.

