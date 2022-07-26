Home News On Mount Raut the firefighters are still fighting against the flames, even a canadair in flight
UDINE. The remediation operations for forest fires are still in progress since the early morning of Tuesday 26 July. It is learned from the firefighters who, as regards the fire in the Karst between Gorizia and Trieste, have communicated the reduction to 40 units of the rescue device: present the command teams of Gorizia and Trieste, who are continuing with the operations of remediation.

The fire in Val Resia, on the other hand, still sees the personnel of the Udine command still engaged with the teams from the Gemona and Tolmezzo detachments, which are working for the final reclamation of the fire.

As far as the fire on Mount Raut in Frisanco is concerned, extinguishing operations with aerial vehicles are still in progress and a canadair of the National Fire Brigade and a regional helicopter are operating, drawing water from a fire-fighting tank supplied by the team. of the fire brigade detachment of Maniago.

