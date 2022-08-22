Original title: On the day of the Smart Expo, the contract investment amounted to 212.1 billion yuan. Huawei will join hands with Chongqing to build a smart city

21st Century Business Herald reporter Wen Jing reports from Chongqing

“Smart cities require ‘good perception, ability to think, evolution, and warmth’. Huawei will work with Chongqing to deepen the creation of a smart city from four aspects: urban digital base, smart capability unified construction, manufacturing industry development, and prosperous application ecology.”8 On the morning of March 22, at the summit of the 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Smart Expo), Lu Yong, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of China Region, said.

On the 22nd, the Chongqing Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a “high temperature red warning signal”, and the maximum temperature in Chongqing was 42 degrees. It is precisely due to the weather and epidemic prevention and control and many other reasons that on the morning of the 22nd, at the Smart Expo Summit, the heads of world-renowned companies such as Huawei, Alibaba, and Changan Automobile gave speeches through online video to discuss new technologies and new technologies for smart city construction. Dynamic, new trends.

As early as April 2018, the government of Yunyang County in Chongqing joined hands with Huawei to build a cloud base for government affairs, and took the lead in building a regional data center in the northeastern Chongqing area, and continued to promote the intelligent development of big data. A total of more than 100 small and medium-sized enterprises have realized cloud access. on the platform. Lu Yong introduced that as the digital base of the smart city, the continuous operation of the government cloud is more important. Huawei will help Chongqing achieve cloud-native “one cloud for the city” through a unified cloud service system and standards.

The construction of intelligent infrastructure is an important guarantee for a smart city. Lu Yong revealed that, as an important node of the Chengdu-Chongqing national hub of the national integrated computing network and the China computing network, the main project of the Chongqing Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center project located in Xiyong Microelectronics Park, Western (Chongqing) Science City has entered the final stage. Launched in October this year. The computing power equipment of the innovation center mainly adopts Huawei Ascend series processors. After completion, it will not only provide computing power support for local digital enterprises to develop artificial intelligence applications, but also become the largest artificial intelligence public computing power platform in Southwest China.

Lu Yong said that by accelerating the integration of government, industry, academia, and research, Huawei will gather Chongqing’s characteristic industries such as intelligent manufacturing, life and health, and autonomous driving to create a tens of billions of industrial clusters for Chongqing. “At present, Huawei has reached cooperation intentions with more than 100 enterprises and scientific research institutions in Changan and CCID to jointly incubate AI applications,” he said.

The 2022 Smart Expo is jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Cyberspace Administration of China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government. The 21st Century Business Herald reporter learned from the organizer that on the opening day of August 22, a total of 70 major investment projects were signed and landed in Chongqing, with a contracted investment of 212.1 billion yuan. The total number of strategic emerging industry projects accounted for 80% of the signed projects. There are also a number of new energy, new materials and equity investment fund projects in the field of intelligent networked new energy vehicles, software information and technological innovation, electronics and equipment, and biomedicine.

According to the Chongqing Meteorological Bureau, it is expected that from July 1 to August 25, the city’s average high temperature cumulative days may reach 40.8 days, 20 days more than the same period in normal years, exceeding the extreme value of the same period since meteorological records began. This year’s Smart Expo focuses on the annual theme of “Smart City”. In view of the current high temperature weather, the offline exhibition is temporarily closed to the public. Citizens can log on to the official website of the Smart Expo to watch the exhibition online.

