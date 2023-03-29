News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on March 29 (Reporter Wang Xiaochang, correspondent Zhou Guoyao) To commemorate the revolutionary martyrs who died heroically in the battle of liberating Hainan Island, on the eve of Ching Ming Festival, Chengmai Liberation of Hainan Battle Meiting Great Battle Research Association, Hainan Provincial Veterans Service Association, and Chengmai County Veterans Affairs Bureau held a meeting in Huangzhumei on the 28th Battlefield of Ting – Huangzhu Meiting area of ​​Chengmai County held the “2023 Tomb-sweeping Festival Memorial to Revolutionary Martyrs and Red Cultural Education Activities”. There were more than 600 teachers and students from Hainan Vocational and Technical College of Economics and Trade, Chengmai County Meiting School, and Huangzhu Primary School participated in this event.

memorial activities.Photo courtesy of Zhou Guoyao

The activities of commemorating the revolutionary martyrs were held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Huangzhu Village and the Memorial Cemetery of the Great Battle in Meiting.

“The martyrs should smile when they look back, and there will be successors who hold the flag.”Wu Shengsheng, a student of Huangzhu Primary School, said,Yesterday has passed, today is at our feet, and the future is in our hands. We will remember the heroic achievements of the martyrs, inherit and carry forward their patriotic spirit, and study hard for the construction of a rich and beautiful hometown and the prosperity of our motherland.

It is reported that the tomb of the martyrs near the Huangzhu Primary School of Meiting School in Chengmai County is buried with many unknown soldiers who died in the battle of liberating Hainan. On March 31, 2021, Nanguo Metropolis Daily published a full-page report“A Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has been guarded by teachers and students for 35 years”It tells the story of the teachers and students of Huangzhu Primary School who have guarded here for more than 30 years, and the surrounding villagers often come to pay homage spontaneously.

















It is reported that the tomb of the martyrs near the Huangzhu Primary School of Meiting School in Chengmai County is buried with many unknown soldiers who died in the battle of liberating Hainan. On March 31, 2021, Nanguo Metropolis Daily published a full-page report"A Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has been guarded by teachers and students for 35 years"It tells the story of the teachers and students of Huangzhu Primary School who have guarded here for more than 30 years, and the surrounding villagers often come to pay homage spontaneously.









