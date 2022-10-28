The latest agricultural situation dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that as of the 27th, 1.154 billion mu of autumn grains have been harvested across the country, 88.4% completed, and the progress is 1.7 percentage points faster than the same period last year.

In terms of different regions, the harvest in the northwest region is basically over, the harvest in the northeast region is over 95%, the harvest in the Huanghuaihai region is over 90%, the harvest in the southwest region is over 85%, and the harvest in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and southern China is over 65%. In addition, 81.2% of the country’s winter wheat has been sown, and 77.4% of winter rape has been sown.

Nantong, Jiangsu: Green drying helps autumn grain storage safely

In order to ensure the safe storage of autumn grains, Tongzhou District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province accelerated the upgrading of energy conservation and environmental protection and the replacement of clean heat sources. Promote the mechanization and green upgrading of grain drying.

In a family farm in Xiting Town, Tongzhou District, Nantong City, three new energy hot blast stove dryers are working intensively, and workers are sending truckloads of freshly harvested grain to the drying tower. By replacing traditional electricity and coal with straw, the energy consumption of the new energy hot blast stove dryer can be reduced by 60%.

Xuan Jianming, head of Minglan Family Farm, Xiting Town, Tongzhou District, Nantong City:The three dryers can dry about 60 tons of grain in 24 hours, get rid of the traditional drying on site, help to store grain scientifically and reduce the cost.

This year, the planting area of ​​autumn grain in Tongzhou District exceeded 500,000 mu, mainly involving rice, corn and soybeans. In order to ensure safe storage, the local government plans to complete all the transformation tasks of coal-fired heat source drying equipment this year, and promote the green upgrade of grain drying mechanization.

