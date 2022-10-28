Home World 2022 US midterm elections: Politics increasingly a stumbling block in love – BBC News
2022 US midterm elections: Politics increasingly a stumbling block in love – BBC News

by admin
2022 US midterm elections: Politics increasingly a stumbling block in love – BBC News
Angela Hammontree, 55, considers herself very conservative — “pro-gun ownership, pro-Biblical tradition, pro-Trump.”

However, when it comes to falling in love, these may become her stumbling blocks.

“The first guy I dated after my divorce looked like a good guy,” recalls Hammondi, “and then I found out, he’s a damn Democrat!”

They dated for three months but split a month before the November 2020 presidential election.

