One civilian killed, two injured in Indian firing on LoC: ISPR

A civilian was killed and two others injured in firing by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Saturday.

This statement was issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) added that Indian forces displayed their ‘usual inhumane behavior’ and fired indiscriminately on a group of cowherds in Satwal sector around 12 noon today. of’

The statement further stated that as a result of firing, one citizen died while two people were seriously injured.

According to the statement: ‘Under its new geopolitical policy, Indian forces have started planning to take innocent lives for their false narratives and fabricated allegations.’

The ISPR further said that Pakistan is protesting strongly after the incident, while Pakistan reserves the right to “respond as it chooses” to protect the lives of Kashmiris living near the LoC. Is.

According to the statement: ‘India is reminded to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, including the fundamental right to cultivate their own land.’

