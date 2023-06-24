Home » One civilian killed, two injured in Indian firing on LoC: ISPR
News

One civilian killed, two injured in Indian firing on LoC: ISPR

by admin
One civilian killed, two injured in Indian firing on LoC: ISPR

A civilian was killed and two others injured in firing by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Saturday.

This statement was issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) added that Indian forces displayed their ‘usual inhumane behavior’ and fired indiscriminately on a group of cowherds in Satwal sector around 12 noon today. of’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

The statement further stated that as a result of firing, one citizen died while two people were seriously injured.

According to the statement: ‘Under its new geopolitical policy, Indian forces have started planning to take innocent lives for their false narratives and fabricated allegations.’

The ISPR further said that Pakistan is protesting strongly after the incident, while Pakistan reserves the right to “respond as it chooses” to protect the lives of Kashmiris living near the LoC. Is.

According to the statement: ‘India is reminded to respect the basic human rights of Kashmiris, including the fundamental right to cultivate their own land.’

See also  Orienting China-Russia Relations Injecting More Stability into the World——Written on the occasion of President Xi Jinping's upcoming state visit to Russia_China Social Platforms Article

You may also like

Wu Xiaohui investigates the cultural tourism work during...

Set fire in cell in Sassari, poisoned agents...

Tower of 171 Uracoa fell

Fears and enthusiasm in Latin America with artificial...

Thuram Jr. say hello to Borussia, ‘fantastic years’...

Manchester City’s tweet with Gundogan, which he later...

Alexander Vega asks that the ELN not intervene...

Ente Friuli in the world celebrates 70 years...

Subject to jail who threatened to kill a...

As hot as in August, water problems in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy