The driver of a truck driver died early this Wednesday morning, and ten of his companions were injured, in a traffic accident recorded early Wednesday morning on the road that connects the municipalities of Agustín Codazzi and San Diego, Cesar.

The victims were traveling in a cabin van type vehicle, with capacity for 16 people, and due to an alleged microsleep, by the driver, they left the road and hit a tree.



The fatal victim of this accident was identified as Óscar Eduardo Díaz, a Venezuelan national; while the injured are: Jorvin Montero, 21 years old, Cristian Alfonso Meriño, 28 years old, Jesús Narváez, 23 years old, Orwal Martínez Navarro and the Venezuelan, Luis Miguel Carrillo, Yerry José Ruiz, 23 years old, Luis Soto Soto , Reinaldo José López, Lewis González, Alexander Primera Josué, who mostly come from the neighboring country and work as dairy vendors in different towns of Cesar.

“The possible hypothesis is of a possible microsleep, the vehicle left the right side of the road and collided with a tree. The injured were sent to hospitals in the area and their state of health is stable,” reported Major Wilmer Álvarez, commander of the Cesar Traffic and Transportation Police.

