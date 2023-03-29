For the 34th day, when there are only four games left to go to the end of the regular season, Potenza and Juve Stabia face off at the “Viviani”, two teams divided by only a handful of points, in a match that therefore assumes fundamental importance in terms of playoffs.

Several points of interest also in the stands between the two fans, separated by an old and heartfelt rivalry that has its roots in the play-off for the C held at the stadium of Victory of Bari back in 1975. A rivalry that on the ultras level found form and substance in the heated matches played between the 80s and 90s and that also in this match was revived by various teasing from both sides.

Official data speak of 3,157 and at a glance it is far higher than all recent internal releases, the result of enthusiasm for the good results of the last period and also (it must be admitted) for the popular price policy implemented by the society. Without chattering long and uselessly about bringing families or more generally people back to the stadium, it would be enough to apply this simple mathematical formula: lower prices equal more audiences.

Remaining on the official sources, there are 214 presences recorded in the away sector which, from a purely qualitative point of view of support, produce continuous support in support of one’s team, up to the ninetieth. The heavy passive of 5 goals to 2 will see them lowered and then exposed them upside down, as a sign of protest against a modest performance to say the least. Walter Novellino’s return to the bench for the Vespas was useless to avoid this third consecutive defeat which, in addition to ousting them from the playoff zone, sees them dangerously approaching the playout zone, now only five lengths away. Certainly a good margin but an emotional shock is also needed, the same one that the fans intended to give with their final stance.

Pier Paolo Sacco