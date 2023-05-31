One dead and one injured leaves a vehicle overturned in rural Yopal – news

Through information from a teacher, it was found that there is a person who is visiting some teachers and under deception, points out that he is an official of the Ministry of Education and that he must fill out some forms through a procedure that allegedly left with some errors. This information is false because no administrative procedure is carried out outside the unit.

In this modus operandi, the person approaches teachers and to gain some confidence, points out that he is the son of a well-known teacher, for which a teacher opened the doors of her house for him.

Once inside the house, the subject stole some belongings without the woman noticing the theft. He then told her that she was going to move her vehicle because she had left it parked badly and never returned.

Noticing the strangeness of the event, the teacher checked her home and found that some belongings were missing, for which she requested that her classmates be alerted, to prevent this unscrupulous individual from affecting other members of the municipality’s teaching community.

The entire community is reminded that in order to carry out any process, they must go to the Yopal Secretary of Education, where officials are ready to address the concerns of citizens.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

