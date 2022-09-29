Home News One dead, two injured in shooting at Chinese clinic in Karachi, Pakistan – BBC News
A shooting took place in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi. A man shot at a dentist’s clinic run by a Chinese couple on Wednesday (September 28), killing one and injuring two others. The suspect has fled, and the local government is pursuing an investigation.

pretending to be a patient

A man posing as a patient entered the clinic and shot. The local police statement said that all three of the dead and injured have dual Chinese and Pakistani nationalities. The Chinese couple has been operating a local dental clinic for 40 years.

Investigators said the killer, in his early 30s, “did not harm a Pakistani” in Wednesday’s incident.

The suspect managed to escape with the help of an accomplice on a motorcycle. Local police have identified the deceased as Ronald Chow, an assistant to 74-year-old dentist Richard Hu. The injured were Richard Hu and his wife Margaret, 72, who were injured in the shooting and are being treated in hospital.

