September 29, 2022 at 4:48 am

A shooting took place in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi. A man shot at a dentist’s clinic run by a Chinese couple on Wednesday (September 28), killing one and injuring two others. The suspect has fled, and the local government is pursuing an investigation.

pretending to be a patient

A man posing as a patient entered the clinic and shot. The local police statement said that all three of the dead and injured have dual Chinese and Pakistani nationalities. The Chinese couple has been operating a local dental clinic for 40 years.

Investigators said the killer, in his early 30s, “did not harm a Pakistani” in Wednesday’s incident.

The suspect managed to escape with the help of an accomplice on a motorcycle. Local police have identified the deceased as Ronald Chow, an assistant to 74-year-old dentist Richard Hu. The injured were Richard Hu and his wife Margaret, 72, who were injured in the shooting and are being treated in hospital.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and the motive for the killing is unclear.

For Chinese citizens?

This is not the first attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Most recently, in April last year, three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in an alleged suicide bombing near the Confucius Institute in Karachi.

At the time, the country’s separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army, admitted to instigating the attack. The group opposes Chinese investment in Pakistan, saying it cannot benefit Pakistanis.

In recent years, China has been heavily involved in large-scale infrastructure projects across Pakistan, including in resource-rich Balochistan, Pakistan’s poorest region and home to a long-running insurgency. The province is adjacent to Karachi, where the incident occurred.

And China‘s large-scale infrastructure construction on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is changing the face of the province. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which involves a network of road, rail and pipeline projects between the two countries, is part of Beijing’s ambitious “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack, saying such incidents were “intolerable”.