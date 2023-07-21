Home » One injured after a fight in a discotheque in the south of Valledupar; they look for the aggressor
A man was injured in a fight registered in a nightclub located in carrera 18 with calle 34 in the San Martín neighborhood, al sur de Valledupar.

Is about Carlos Pinto Mendinueta, 22 years old, who, according to the first information, was in the business premises when an argument arose and one of the subjects who was there took a bottle of liquor and caused a wound on his back that compromised a lung.

Mendinueta, when he was injured, was helped and transferred to the Laura Daniela clinic in Valledupar, where he remains under medical care.

Officials attached to the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijín) of the Police arrived at the site and carried out preliminary investigations, as well as the collection of material evidence such as evidence from security cameras, testimonies from witnesses to the event, among others.

This person resides in the Valle Meza neighborhood of this city and is being verified in order to issue an arrest warrant against the alleged perpetrator to make it available to the Prosecutor’s Office.” a judicial source told this media outlet.

