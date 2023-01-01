Listen to the audio version of the article

The characteristics of culture bonuses for young people are changing. The 2023 maneuver will send the “old” app18 to the attic to replace it with two new tools: Youth Culture Card and the Card of Merit. Paragraph 630 of the text of the Budget law (n.197 of 29 December 2022) established in the Gazzetta (ordinary supplement n.43 of 29 December) establishes it. This is an allocation of 190 million euros for the launch, starting from 2024, of two new charters. The first will provide 500 euros to 18-year-olds who come from families with an ISEE of up to 35 thousand euros, the second will go to all young people, regardless of family income, who will achieve the highest grades in high school. “With these measures we give value to merit and implement a fair system to make culture more accessible to young people,” explained Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on social media. But the transition from the old to the new system is not trivial and requires paying attention to the calendar.

18apps for one more year

the 500 euro culture bonus for the purchase of books, cinema tickets, concerts, theater or dance performances, cultural events will cease at the end of 2023. But until then it will be valid for the class of 2004, the young and girls who turned 18 in 2022. In this case, therefore, applications can be submitted starting from 31 January 2023.

The date was set in decree 184 of the Ministry of Culture, published in the Official Gazette no. 281 of 1 December 2022, which defines the new rules for starting the procedure to obtain the bonus to be spent through the virtual card. The culture bonus is recognized to all residents in Italy upon reaching the age of eighteen. It consists of an electronic card worth 500 euros to spend on the purchase of cultural products. For those born in 2003, the deadline for registration expired in August 2022.

The “double” will start in 2024

At the end of 2023 the old bonus will die, giving way to the two new instruments put in place by the maneuver and which are worth 500 euros each and which will travel one on the basis of income and one on the basis of merit. This is the “Youth culture card”, which will be recognized to residents of the national territory who are part of households with ISEE up to 35 thousand euros and will be assigned and usable in the year following that of turning 18. Then there is the “Card of Merit”, which will be awarded to those who graduate with one hundred cents. Both Cards will be combinable and available starting from the 2005 class: boys and girls, that is, who turn 18 in 2023.