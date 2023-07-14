One of the alleged articulators of the Lucas Villa crime fell

The murder of student leader Lucas Villa Vásquez occurred in May 2021 in Pereira.

In an important advance, CTI investigators, with the support of National Army units, captured Jonatan Stiven Mejía Hurtado, alias Truan, in Dosquebradas (Risaralda), identified as one of the main articulators of the crime and leader of a hitman component of the criminal organization ‘La Cordillera’, which has a presence in the San Judas Tadeo neighborhood, in Dosquebradas.

The evidence collected indicates that the leaders of ‘La Cordillera’ considered that the work of Villa Vásquez during the days of protest affected the interests of the illegal organization. They saw him as a threat because the mobilizations that he led on the viaduct that connects Pereira with Dosquebradas hindered the passage of drugs to both cities, which interrupted drug dealing activities and reduced illicit income.

In this sense, it has been established that Jonatan Stiven Mejía Hurtado, alias Truan, received the order to assassinate the student leader. Truan allegedly participated in the planning of the crime and selected the hit men who would monitor the victim and carry out the attack.

On May 5, 2021, three armed men aboard two motorcycles headed for the viaduct and fired indiscriminately at Lucas Villa. The student leader was taken to a hospital, where he died five days later. As a consequence of the violent act, two people were injured, including a minor.

The Prosecutor’s Office presented alias Truan before a guarantee control judge and charged him with the crimes of aggravated homicide, attempted aggravated homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, and manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition. In addition, the imposition of a custodial confinement measure in a prison was requested.