Open survey of Governor Ariel Palacios

The firm JPG IMCOL Investigadora de Mercados, a Cali pollster of political opinion registered with the National Electoral Council, published a survey on the image, rating and approval of the management of the governors of the Colombian Pacific where the governor of Chocó Ariel Palacios is doing poorly.

When asked “What image do you have of the current governor of your department?” The result of the survey shows a good result for the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, with a 69% positive image. The governors of Nariño and Cauca, John Alexander Rojas and Elías Larrahondo, had a regular result with a positive image of 46% and 39.75%, respectively. And the governor of Chocó Ariel Palacios Calderón had a bad result with a positive image of only 29.75%.

When asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the governor’s management of your department?” 68.5% disapprove of Ariel Palacios and only 31.5% approve of him.

The survey carried out 600 cell phone interviews in Quibdó, has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 4%.

